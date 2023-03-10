History0309.JPG

A map of Forest Lake shows the named of the land owners of certain lots around the area.

 Submitted photo

The name of Forest Lake is fairly easy to understand. In “Minnesota Geographic Names” by Warren Upham, Forest Lake was named “from the heavy timber skirting its shores.” The bigger question is what was the lake called by the Native Americans before the area was settled?

It was believed that the lake was known as “The Lake They Bury the Eagles In” by the Dakota or also known as “Green Lake” by the Ojibwa.

