The name of Forest Lake is fairly easy to understand. In “Minnesota Geographic Names” by Warren Upham, Forest Lake was named “from the heavy timber skirting its shores.” The bigger question is what was the lake called by the Native Americans before the area was settled?
It was believed that the lake was known as “The Lake They Bury the Eagles In” by the Dakota or also known as “Green Lake” by the Ojibwa.
In a treaty signed at Prairie du Chien on Aug. 19, 1825, a boundary line between the Dakota and Ojibwa was established, with the Dakota to the south and the Ojibwa to the north. The line moved from southeast to northwest, starting at the Chippewa River in Wisconsin, “half a day’s march below the falls.” The border ran to the Red Cedar River, immediately below the falls, and then to the St. Croix River at a point called the “Standing Cedars,” described as being “about a day’s paddle in a canoe, above the lake at the mouth,” of the St. Croix.
Henry Schoolcraft was a U.A. Government Indian Agent who with a party of 30 traveled up the St. Croix to Lake Superior in birch bark canoes in the summer of 1831. Schoolcraft later teamed up with Rev. Wm. Boutwell, and together they discovered and named the source of the Mississippi River – Lake Itasca.
Schoolcraft noted that the “Standing Cedars” boundary, as described in the treaty of 1825, was considerably shorter than “a day’s paddle in a canoe” above Lake St. Croix. His location of the cross-country Dakota-Ojibwa line as it crossed the St. Croix River is shown on a map to be somewhat south of the present Washington-Chisago County border.
In more modern times, historian James Taylor Dunn of Marine on St. Croix claimed the “Standing Cedar” is at a sharp bend in the St. Croix River, now called the Cedar Bend, which is farther north at a point slightly northeast of Scandia about a mile south of the border of Chisago and Washington Counties.
From “Standing Cedars,” the treaty further describes the course of the boundary line: “Thence passing between two lakes called by the Ojibwa as ‘Green Lakes’ and by the Dakota as ‘The Lakes they Bury the Eagles In,’ thence to the Standing Cedar that the Dakota split; thence to the Rum River.”
Is it known that the line passed around the north shore of First Lake in the Forest Lake chain and has been ascertained by historians to have extended westward from Forest Lake in the vicinity of the head of Sunrise Creek, the outlet in the northwest portion of first lake.
Many years later, to mark the site of the boundary line, the Minnesota Historical Society placed a marker, now long gone, just north of Forest Lake on Highway 61. The text on the marker was interesting, as part of the marker stated that “to the south was Sioux country, to the north Chippewa, but neither tribe paid much attention to the line.”
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
