History 0216.jpg

From left to right: Nellie Banta, O.E. Struble, and Harlan W. Swanson in the Forest Lake State Bank in 1907. Struble was one of the owners of the first bank in Forest Lake. Swanson would later go on to start his own bank, the People’s State Bank, in 1913 with Carl Malmberg.

 Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society

In today’s banking a person can just go to their computer, iPad or even phone and do their day-to-day banking – keeping track of their money really has never been easier. In the early days of Forest Lake, a trip to the bank was necessary and important to the community as well.

The Forest Lake State Bank, organized in 1903 by O.E. Struble and Wayne Struble, was the only bank in town for 10 years. In 1913, the second bank, the People’s State Bank, was started by Harland Swanson and Carl Malmberg. Both banks were located on Forest Lake’s Main Street.

Tags

Load comments