From left to right: Nellie Banta, O.E. Struble, and Harlan W. Swanson in the Forest Lake State Bank in 1907. Struble was one of the owners of the first bank in Forest Lake. Swanson would later go on to start his own bank, the People’s State Bank, in 1913 with Carl Malmberg.
Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society
In today’s banking a person can just go to their computer, iPad or even phone and do their day-to-day banking – keeping track of their money really has never been easier. In the early days of Forest Lake, a trip to the bank was necessary and important to the community as well.
The Forest Lake State Bank, organized in 1903 by O.E. Struble and Wayne Struble, was the only bank in town for 10 years. In 1913, the second bank, the People’s State Bank, was started by Harland Swanson and Carl Malmberg. Both banks were located on Forest Lake’s Main Street.
The People’s State Bank was purchased by Fred and Rudy Lusinger, who changed its name to the Forest Lake National Bank. The Forest Lake State Bank was purchased in 1928 by the W.J. Regan family, who then purchased the Forest Lake National Bank and combined the two – leaving Forest Lake with only one bank for the next several generations.
In 1933, in the wake of the depression, all banks were closed and gradually reopened when they were deemed to be solvent. The Forest Lake State Bank reopened shortly after it closed – again giving the citizens of Forest Lake the access to funds that some communities at that time did not have.
Making sure that the bank remained open, the Regans asked the depositors to sign half of their deposit accounts to help form the Participating Trust Fund. The depositors were promised to receive their money back, and in 1952 the last payment was made.
In 1957 Al J. Grun of Minneapolis became the leading stockholder, replacing the Regan family interests. The bank was growing during these good times and a new bank was constructed at the corner of Lake and Southwest Second Avenue. The move to the new building took place on Aug. 3, 1962.
Al Grun, a civic-minded person, died in 1975. The bank continued as a family-owned operation up until 1990 when Larry Lindeberg was its president.
Today, there are nearly a dozen banks located in Forest Lake, some with branches that cover six to eight different communities and some that are nationally known banks that give the citizens of Forest Lake many different options on where to put their money and invest it.
It was only a handful of brave individuals who opened the first banks in Forest Lake and helped to create one of the finest communities in the region – without their forethought and strength, the community of Forest Lake may have never thrived as it does today.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
