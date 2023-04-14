The Civil War ended in 1865, but for the veterans of the war, it was really never over. The soldiers marched back home and tried to assimilate back into the flow of life. It proved hard for some – but with the help of veterans organizations such as the Grand Army of the Republic, and even Last Man’s Clubs, most found their way back home.
Henry Otis, of Marine, fought in Company C of the 7th Minnesota Regiment, but his history and his family’s date in this area many years before the Civil War.
Henry’s father, Benjamin F. Otis, came to the St. Croix Valley in 1841 and engaged in lumbering at St. Croix Falls. He obtained some land at what is now Taylor’s Falls and starting farming.
On Jan. 4, 1844, Benjamin married an Ojibwa woman named Ann Little Wolf, and Henry was born later that year. During the winter of 1847-48, Benjamin went away to the north woods, leaving his wife and two children in the care of James “Hunter” Brown. During this winter, Ann fell ill and died — her death was noted as the second in Marine.
The following spring, Benjamin remarried to Jane Ann Church. They were married on April 25, 1848, by the Rev. William T. Boutwell. The next year, the Otis family broke 10 acres of ground near Marine and grew potatoes and other garden vegetables. The family also purchased a “rough board house” from the Marine Lumber Company and moved it on rollers about 3 miles north of the community and made a farmstead there. Over the years, this area would be known as Vasa, Otis, Otisville, and now Copas.
In the 1850s, the Otis family home operated as a travelers inn, a boarding house and tavern type place that was a stopping point for carriages, coaches and other people traveling north from Stillwater. For the next 30 or 40 years, Benjamin Otis was a farmer, dying in May 1890 at the age of 84.
In 1862, young Henry Otis enlisted as a private in Company C, 7th Minnesota Regiment of the Civil War. One of Henry’s first assignments was to be one of the soldiers assembled to witness the hanging of 38 Native Americans in Mankato for their part of the Dakota Uprising. He continued his service with the 7th Minnesota and found himself in the Battle of Tupelo, Mississippi, in July 1864. At that battle, Henry was wounded twice, eventually being mustered out of the service because of his injuries.
Otis married on Oct. 13, 1868, to Virginia S. Van Tassel, of Wisconsin. The couple had 10 children, four of whom died young. Virginia had a long battle with consumption, what is now know as tuberculosis, and died on July 8, 1897.
Henry continued to farm and was also a day laborer and a wood dealer. In 1904, for a short time, he operated the ferry across the St. Croix at Marine.
According to James Taylor Dunn, Henry remarried to a woman named Bessie, although no official record could be found. Bessie was listed in the Minnesota Census of 1905 as being the wife of Henry Otis.
As Otis got older, one of his favorite things to do was to dress in his Civil War uniform and lead the Memorial Day Parade in Marine. He would walk, once a month, from Marine to Fort Snelling to pick up his pension check.
Henry died on May 20, 1937, just a few days before Memorial Day, at Fort Snelling Veterans Hospital. He was 93 years old.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
