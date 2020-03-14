Jeanne Caine
History Columnist
How can a city just disappear?
If you grew up on a farm in Washington County, went to a one-room school and remember hearing the blast of the train whistle and feeling the ground shake, you might have lived in the town of Garen.
In the late 19th century, the train running between Duluth and St. Paul made a regular stop in the middle of a field south of Forest Lake, located at the intersection of 190th Street and a gravel road that was later to become U.S. Highway 61. The railway and local farmers made an agreement that the railway would clear an area and build a “switch line” so the farmers could build cattle pens to load their cattle into the box cars and ship them to South St. Paul. The railroad wanted a name for this station and preferred that it be a short name not used any other place. The name Garen was eventually chosen, after Frank Garen who owned a 350-acre farm nearby. Garen seemed a fitting name for a farming community spanning both sides of the train tracks.
Near the Garen farm were the farms of the Johnsons, Mays, Palmers, Lords, and Daningers. With a name decided upon, the railway moved a boxcar by the track. This became the new train station complete with the new “Garen” name signs.
There were enough children in the new town of Garen that a one-room school was built in 1893, with a big stove for heating and cooking. In the winter, the teacher and the older kids would keep the fire in the stove burning. If you needed to “go,” there was the usual outhouse with a bucket of water and a sponge on a stick for cleaning and the common catalogue to use for toilet paper. There was also a pump for water and a dipper for dipping if you needed a drink. When the weather was mild, the children walked to school, while on a snowy, blustery morning, the parents would bring them to school in a horse-drawn bobsled. Sometimes, the mothers took turns bringing hot lunches such as baked beans and scalloped potatoes.
The school building was also used as a community center that hosted many dances and social activities for the people of Garen. Lots of fellows in the area could play polkas and waltzes using instruments like the violin, guitar or accordion. At night, gas lanterns that hung from the ceiling gave the interior space a warm glow.
The end of Garen was hastened by school consolidation. In the 1930s, children attending the small Garen school began to be bused to the larger school in Forest Lake and the Garen school house was leased by the Toni Company. The building was later destroyed by fire.
Today, Tanners Brooks Golf Course would likely be considered the most prominent occupant in the area of the former Garen town site.
Jeanne Caine is the vice president of the Forest Lake Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.