History 0119.jpg

Idor Pederson, center, was the Washington County commissioner in 1944 and maintained his seat for 32 years until he retired in 1977.

 Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society

It is not often that a person who moves into a new community becomes so associated with the community that they become one in the same.

Idor Pederson purchased a gas station in 1930 and became one of the most respected citizens of the growing resort village of Forest Lake.

