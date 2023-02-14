IMG_3735.PNG

Dillinger garnered the attention of the “feds” and went on the run. According to books and personal accounts, Dillinger had a cabin near Big Lake in Scandia.

 Submitted Photo

Mobster popped into spot that is now Meister’s in Scandia

More than 75 years ago, the most notorious gangster in the country was shot dead outside of the Biograph Theater, or what is now the Victory Gardens Theater, in Chicago. John Dillinger crisscrossed the Midwest robbing banks and creating a crime spree that has never been matched. He was the first person the FBI called “Public Enemy No. 1,” and several movies based on his life have been released from Hollywood.

