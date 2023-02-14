Mobster popped into spot that is now Meister’s in Scandia
More than 75 years ago, the most notorious gangster in the country was shot dead outside of the Biograph Theater, or what is now the Victory Gardens Theater, in Chicago. John Dillinger crisscrossed the Midwest robbing banks and creating a crime spree that has never been matched. He was the first person the FBI called “Public Enemy No. 1,” and several movies based on his life have been released from Hollywood.
With St. Paul being a safe haven for gangsters in the 1920s and 1930s, it wasn’t surprising that Dillinger would show up there. There are many rumors, stories and sightings of the gangster in Washington County from Scandia to Cottage Grove.
In the book “Pioneers of the Big Lake Community,” authors Dick Johnson and Paul Wahlquist include several first-person accounts of Dillinger. According to the book, area resident Ruby Remick remembered Dillinger well: “When she was a young girl he gave her and her brother a ride in his black truck once when they were going out to bring the cows home. He asked if they would like some candy and he gave them each a sucker, then let them out at the pasture gate and drove on to his cabin.” This cabin was thought to be on the south shore of Big Marine Lake. Dillinger also, according to Remick, would get his mail and milk from her great uncle Joseph Dahlquist.
Another story about Dillinger from the book was from Rueben Shalander. His father owned the Shalander store in Scandia, which is now Meister’s Bar and Grill. According to Shalander, “Dillinger and two cohorts apparently walked into the bar, had a couple beers and left.” It was only later when they saw a photo of Dillinger that they recognized the patron as the famous mobster.
Dillinger continued to go about the country as more sightings of the outlaw would find their way around the area. Mahtomedi was known as a hangout for other mobsters such as Ma Barker and “Creepy” Karpis. It was reported in the book “Mahtomedi Memories” that “Dillinger purchased groceries at Cusick’s Grocery Store and always seemed to have plenty of money to pay his bills, even though it was during the Depression.” Paul Macabee’s book, “John Dillinger Slept Here,” notes the Dillinger gang frequented the Piccadilly restaurant in Mahtomedi.
Continuing through Washington County, Dillinger was reported to have stopped at Lynch’s Chicken Shack along Highway 36. He was also reported to have been hiding out at Crocus Park in Bayport. According to the Bayport Herald, Washington County Sheriff Thomas Maher revealed that the bandit was there on June 22, 1934, Dillinger’s birthday, waiting for a report from his cohorts as to the advisability of crossing into Wisconsin on either the Hudson or Stillwater Bridge. His identity was revealed to the authorities, but before the officers could surround the area, Dillinger slipped away, avoiding arrest.
Dillinger caused a commotion when, according to the book “Woodbury: A Past to Remember,” he “created much excitement one day when he drove through the school road with the police in chase, almost running into a farmer driving four horses abreast.” This chase went right by the Sunny Hill School, District 29.
On March 23, 1933, the Farmer’s Terminal State Bank in Newport, Minnesota, was robbed of $16,000. It was a daylight hold up and according to the book “The Unique Legacy of Red Rock and Newport,” the bandit was assumed to be John Dillinger. “Dillinger made his get away in a stolen car and picked up another in the country, now 65th Street in Cottage Grove,” the book read. However, although this was a brazen robbery as usually connected with Dillinger, at the time of the Newport robbery, Dillinger was still safely confined at the Indiana State Prison.
Dillinger eventually ended up in Chicago. There he would be gunned down on July 22, 1934, and the rest of his gang was either killed or put behind bars later.
Whether the notorious gangster actually found himself in Washington County being chased by police in Woodbury, having a beer in Scandia, or buying groceries in Mahtomedi will always be in question. Somewhere between fact and fiction lies some of the greatest stories of our history, and one of those stories belongs to John Dillinger.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
