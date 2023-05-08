History0504-01.jpg

Louis Mitchell delivered ice using his horse-drawn wagon during the early 1920s. Ice was harvested during the winter and then kept in an ice house to sell. For insulation purposes, each layer of ice was covered with 12 inches of sawdust.

 Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society

History of ice harvesting in Forest Lake

Winter can be a long and dreary time in the Forest Lake area. In the early years, it was a time in which the lumbermen would go into the woods and chop down some of the largest white pine trees in the world. It was also a time to harvest another natural resource that most of us do not realize was taken from the area and used for more than making ice palaces during the winter carnival.

