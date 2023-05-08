Louis Mitchell delivered ice using his horse-drawn wagon during the early 1920s. Ice was harvested during the winter and then kept in an ice house to sell. For insulation purposes, each layer of ice was covered with 12 inches of sawdust.
Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society
Winter can be a long and dreary time in the Forest Lake area. In the early years, it was a time in which the lumbermen would go into the woods and chop down some of the largest white pine trees in the world. It was also a time to harvest another natural resource that most of us do not realize was taken from the area and used for more than making ice palaces during the winter carnival.
Ice was an important commodity, especially down south. The cutting of ice blocks and selling tons of it was a big business and involved many men during the winters.
Forest Lake was a natural location to harvest the ice in the winter for summer iceboxes and businesses to keep their products cool so that they can send them to market. The Forest Lake icehouse was constructed on the shore of the first lake on the present site of the downtown boat launch area.
This business in Forest Lake was a steady and necessary one. George Landgraver sold his ice business to Louis Mitchell in the early 1920s. They hauled ice around the community with horses and wagons until trucks made it more economical for the company to transport the ice. In 1935, a new 40-by-140-foot ice house was constructed.
Tony Boehm, Mitchell’s son-in-law, described the ice harvest and work: “When the ice froze to a depth of 22 inches, the cakes were cut into slabs 20 by 36 inches. Next, the ice was floated down a channel to a hoist that carried the cakes into the ice house. For insulation purposes, each layer of ice was covered with 12 inches of sawdust.”
As an example of the number of cakes harvested during one season, in 1935, the ice harvest on Forest Lake totaled 8,500 cakes.
Elsie Vogel, the late Forest Lake historian, remembered that even on the hottest summer days, the icemen wore woolen shirts with a rubber shoulder cape to protect themselves from the cold of the ice. Children would also follow the ice wagon and swiped ice chips to suck on during the long, hot summer days.
The biggest drawback of having an icebox in your home was the chore of emptying the drain pan. If it was forgotten, the water would run across the floor and created a problem for the residents to mop up.
To compare with the ice trade on the St. Croix River, in 1932 the Bayport Ice Company was organized. There were as many as 490 people working on the crews of the company during World War II. In 1944, 2,208 railroad cars loaded with frozen St. Croix ice left Bayport. The Bayport Ice Company lasted 33 years, with its final harvest in 1964.
In 1940, Louis Mitchell sold the ice business to Rudy Whitman. Cliff Berggren also owned the company for a brief period.
After World War II, with the advent of the refrigerator and refrigerated railroad cars, the need for pure, clean Forest Lake ice diminished, and the ice companies and the icemen that delivered it are now just a cool memory of our past.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
