A community can be organized around many things. There are cities and their neighborhoods, but communities can also be a group of people who have the same interests. Forest Lake was organized with people living around the lake, just like those who live around Bone Lake.
Bone Lake, also known as Bonny or Bony Lake, is an old community with many families living near the lake for many generations.
Like most rural communities of the day, the center of activities took place around the schoolhouse. The Board of County Commissioners organized the Bone Lake School District in 1860. The first school meeting was held at the residence of John Nelson shortly after that. The first school was also held at John Nelson’s home, and the first teacher was Emma Walker.
After four years of school at the Nelson home, a school was built roughly seven miles from Forest Lake and seven miles from Marine on St. Croix. The building measured 16 by 20 feet in size and was constructed out of logs. All desks that were placed inside for the students were handcrafted by locals. The school was used for more than just teaching students. It was a gathering place for the neighborhood, picnics, and the news of the day.
Soon the schoolhouse became too small for the growing community, and the school site was moved about a half-mile, where a new school building was constructed in 1890.
According to a March 1899 edition of the Stillwater Gazette: “The schoolhouse, which is a wooden structure, is situated at the juncture of four roads on a slight elevation, commanding a beautiful view of Bony Lake on the northeast. It faces the east and is partly surrounded by large trees which makes it pleasant for the children in the summertime.”
The new building was much bigger in size at 36 by 22 feet, and had a front porch, a bell tower and three large windows on each side. In 1899, there were 43 students attending the school, 16 boys and 27 girls. The school was well equipped with textbooks, a globe, map and “modern blackboards.”
Unfortunately, the building burned to the ground in 1927. Students would attend school at the home of Beatrice Swenson until the new school building was finished.
Eventually, school attendance dwindled, and with consolidation of the rural schools, the Bone Lake School closed.
There have been many reunions of the students over the years. One memory shared during one such reunion was swimming in the lake over lunch during warm weather and going ice skating on the lake during the winter. Former student Reuben Miller also remembered swimming in Bone Lake during lunchtime, adding, “That was before they had swimsuits, you know.”
Even though the school is gone, the community of Bone Lake continues to be a close-knit group. A book about the community was recently published, and in keeping with modern times, a Facebook page dedicated to the Bone Lake Association has more than 200 members.
Any readers with memories of the Bone Lake School or other rural schools are asked to contact the Washington County Historical Society.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.