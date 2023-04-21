Hist 0420.jpg

The Bone Lake School classroom of 1932.

 Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society

A community can be organized around many things. There are cities and their neighborhoods, but communities can also be a group of people who have the same interests. Forest Lake was organized with people living around the lake, just like those who live around Bone Lake.

Bone Lake, also known as Bonny or Bony Lake, is an old community with many families living near the lake for many generations.

