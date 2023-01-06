history 0105.jpg

One of the highlights of Anna Engquist’s career occurred on May 2, 1977, when she was presented with a silver medal authorized by King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. Swedish consul general in the Twin Cities, Per Olof Forshell, presented the medal to Engquist.

 Photos courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society

It is fortunate for a community to have a person that is dedicated to that community – to the history, the people and for the good of the neighborhood. For Scandia, Anna Engquist was that person.

She was born on May 2, 1905, daughter of John and Emily Monson, in May Township. Anna attended the nearby rural one-room schoolhouse. At 17, she went door to door selling subscriptions to a local weekly newspaper. Winning a contest of selling the most subscriptions she was awarded a piano – which she had for the remainder of her life.

