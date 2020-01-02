Apothecary’s Daughter, Libby’s Law Office opened in December
Olinda Trail in Scandia is looking a little more vibrant after two new shops opened in the former bank and auto shop building. Libby’s Law Office and Apothecary’s Daughter both flipped their signs on to “open” on Dec. 7 when local resident Kirsten Libby opened up a law office and a herbal remedy shop in the historical building at 21060 Scandia Trail N.
“I feel really blessed to be able to have this space to do this in. I love the old building, the old brick, the Dala horse in front,” Libby said. “Scandia’s just an awesome community.”
Libby moved to Scandia with her husband about two years ago from St. Paul.
“We wanted to move out of the city, but no farther north than Hugo. So we ended up in Scandia,” Libby said. “It worked out. We found a house we love in a small community we love, and we’ve just been really happy to be here.”
Her daughter, Elizabeth Jeschke, runs Apothecary’s Daughter, an herbal remedy and a local artisan retail store, while Libby utilizes another section of the building to practice real estate, business, and will/contract law — which she says is where practicality meets legality.
“I had the ability to get into the space, and I thought, ‘Well what a great way to bring it all together.’ Law on one side and shop on the other side,” Libby said.
Also a licensed herbalogist, Libby started making jams, jellies, and other herbal remedies out of her home 10 years ago, branding her wares as “Apothecary’s Daughter.” Since then, she’s sold her work on consignment in shops around St. Paul and at the Scandia farmers market during the summer.
Now she’s selling her goods out of the retail space, adding blended teas, tinctures, spices and other herbal goods, as well as work by eight local artists for display and purchase.
“My vision is that it becomes a place within the community where people with talent can display and sell their wares. So that’s been kind of fun,” Libby said. “A big part of me thinks that if I’m part of a community, the best way to be a part of it is to have that community be part of you. There’s so much talent.”
“There’s a huge array of items out there, and we want to be able to provide things for folks,” Jeschke said. “We’ve had a lot of folks come back who saw us at the farmers market, and they’re happy we have a lot of local artists in here, as well.”
The businesses’ presence has brought a number of people into the store, and for locals, it has been a welcome sight to see the lights on in the building.
“A lot of folks said it was nice to see the space being used again,” Jeschke said. “They were excited to see what it is instead of an auto body shop.”
“She’s worked really hard,” Libby said of her daughter, who is currently attending Midwest School of Herbal Studies for certifications. “She’s always been interested in the herb side of life, as well; so part of this opportunity germinating was for her to get involved and run the shop on a day-to-day basis.”
It’s a “family-owned, family-operated, and family-argued” business, Libby quipped.
To Libby and Jeschke, the community support has meant a great deal.
“I’m very blessed. It’s amazing,” Jeschke said.
“I’m excited to be here,” Libby said. “It’s been pretty awesome. The community and the customers have really received the shop well, and it’s fun to start building a new client base on the law office side.”
While Libby does have a law office in St. Paul, she hopes to make Scandia more of her home base as she travels across the state for her work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.