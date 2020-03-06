An open house to discuss the Highway 36 and Manning Avenue interchange project will be held at the Washington County Government Center (14949 62nd St. N. in Stillwater) on Thursday, March 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. The meeting will be in Lower Level Room 16.
Washington County, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the cities of Grant, Lake Elmo, Oak Park Heights, Stillwater and Stillwater Township is hosting the open house. The design for the interchange will be discussed, and residents will be updated on the progress of the project. Residents may sign up for future updates and will have the opportunity to ask questions of the design team.
The improvement project will address the existing deficiencies of the intersection, including the inadequate intersection spacing, increased congestion and delays, and safety concerns. The project will also be designed to accommodate access needs of existing businesses, residential properties, potential development and individual property owners.
For more information, see the project website at co.washington.mn.us/Manning36Interchange or contact the Washington County Project Manager Nathan Arnold at 651-430-4384.
