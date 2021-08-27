Clay make and take kit
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Make-and-take kits will be given out at the library while supplies last and recommended for kids ages 5 to 12. The kits will have materials to sculpt and paint clay.
Building with bricks
Saturday, Sept. 11, 2 to 4 p.m.
The library will host an outdoors Lego building event for kids between ages 4 to 12. It will be weather permitting, and attendees should register for the event on the library’s website.
Health care directives
Tuesday, Sept. 14, 1 to 2 p.m.
Trellis will host a virtual health care workshop to help attendees make decisions regarding healthcare-based topics. Attendees should register on the library’s website.
Macrame hanging jars
Wednesday, Sept. 15, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Adults can register for the class to make a macrame hanging jar that can hold plants or candles. The class size is limited and attendees should register online at the library’s website.
Virtual trivia
Thursday, Sept. 23, 7 to 8 p.m.
Attendees will need to have two separate devices to read and answer questions at the virtual trivia event and can register at WashCoLib.org.
Job searching strategies
Monday, Sept. 27, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Executive recruiter Rob Lovinger of Calliope Search and Consulting will host a job searching strategy event for professionals. Attendees will gain professional skills by learning about writing, networking, managing online profiles and interviewing.
Back to school trivia
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 6 to 7 p.m.
Registered attendees will test their knowledge in subjects like social studies, science and geography during the virtual event. Attendees can register at WashCoLib.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.