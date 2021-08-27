Clay make and take kit

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Make-and-take kits will be given out at the library while supplies last and recommended for kids ages 5 to 12. The kits will have materials to sculpt and paint clay.

Building with bricks

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2 to 4 p.m.

The library will host an outdoors Lego building event for kids between ages 4 to 12. It will be weather permitting, and attendees should register for the event on the library’s website.

Health care directives

Tuesday, Sept. 14, 1 to 2 p.m.

Trellis will host a virtual health care workshop to help attendees make decisions regarding healthcare-based topics. Attendees should register on the library’s website.

Macrame hanging jars

Wednesday, Sept. 15, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Adults can register for the class to make a macrame hanging jar that can hold plants or candles. The class size is limited and attendees should register online at the library’s website.

Virtual trivia

Thursday, Sept. 23, 7 to 8 p.m.

Attendees will need to have two separate devices to read and answer questions at the virtual trivia event and can register at WashCoLib.org.

Job searching strategies

Monday, Sept. 27, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Executive recruiter Rob Lovinger of Calliope Search and Consulting will host a job searching strategy event for professionals. Attendees will gain professional skills by learning about writing, networking, managing online profiles and interviewing.

Back to school trivia

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 6 to 7 p.m.

Registered attendees will test their knowledge in subjects like social studies, science and geography during the virtual event. Attendees can register at WashCoLib.org.

