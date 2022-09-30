Children in grades 2-5 can create their own toys using wood, fabric, wire, magnets, springs and glue to build toys that can fly, bounce or move. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at the website below.
Knits and Knots group
Monday, Oct. 3, noon to 2 p.m.
Knitters, quilters, crocheters and spinners are welcome to work independently on personal projects while alongside other crafters working independently. Crafters at any skill level are welcome to attend. Pre-registration is not required, and participants can stop by whenever they have time.
Toddler storytime
Tuesday, Oct. 4, 10 to 10:30 a.m.
The library will host a toddler storytime tailored toward children ages 18 months to 3 years old are welcome to attend. The storytime will feature singing, stories and puppet shows. Registration is not required
Paint by number
Wednesday, Oct. 5, 1:30 to 3 p.m.
The paint-by-number class is tailored toward adults. The painting will be of a canoe. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at the website below.
Technology assistance
Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10 to 11 a.m.
The library will host a technology assistance session to provide one-on-one help to individuals. Attendees should bring their electronic device and be prepared to ask questions of their issues with the device. Pre-registration is required and can be done at the website below.
Family storytime
Thursday, Oct. 6, 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Weather permitting, family storytime for newborns to children who are 5 years old will meet outside for an engaging experience for different age groups. Registration is not required.
