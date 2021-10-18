Search engine optimization class
Thursday, Oct. 21, 1 to 2 p.m.
Keer Keer Creative will host an online course to teach attendees about the power of search engine optimization to bring virtual traffic to a personal website. Attendees can register at the website below.
Lego play date
Saturday, Oct. 23, 2 to 4 p.m.
The library will host a Lego building session at the library for kids ages 4-12, registration is recommended at the website below.
History and mystery
Saturday, Oct. 23, 2 to 4 p.m.
The five editors and authors of “Dark Side of the Loon” will talk on a virtual panel to discuss the historical events that inspired the book. Attendees can register at the website below.
Genealogical workshop
Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6 to 7 p.m.
Eleanor Brinsko, Master of Library and Information Science, will instruct the virtual class to teach attendees how to present one’s genealogical findings. Attendees can register at the website below.
Teacup gardens
Wednesday, Oct. 27, 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.
The library will host a teacup garden course for adult attendees to build a mini garden in a cup at the library. The library will provide supplies, but attendees are encouraged to bring personal teacups if desired. Attendees can register for the class at the website below.
Club Book
Wednesday, Oct. 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Club Book and the library will host a virtual event featuring Minnesota resident Kawai Strong Washburn’s book, “Sharks in the Time of Saviors.” The New York Times is among the critics that said Strong Washburn’s book is one of the best books of 2020. The event will be held on Facebook live at facebook.com/clubbook/live, registration is not required.
Managing a website
Thursday, Oct. 28, 1 to 2 p.m.
Keer Keer Creative will host a virtual course on how to manage a WordPress website or blog, which will cover website updates, backups, firewall setup and security planning. Attendees can register at the website below.
Pub(lic) Trivia
Thursday, Oct. 28 7 to 8 p.m.
The library will host a virtual trivia event. Attendees will need two devices, one to see questions and one to answer questions, for the trivia and can register at the website below.
Hardwood Creek Library information:
19955 N. Forest Road
Forest Lake
651-275-7300
