International game week

Monday, Nov. 8 to Friday, Nov. 12

Text The library will offer tabletop games, like board and card games, in person during business hours. No registration is required, but spaces will vary on a first come first serve basis.

Wii game day

Monday, Nov. 8, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The library will bring in a Wii with the games, Mario Cart, Rayman and Wii sports for people to play, in person to celebrate international game week. Four players will be allowed per hour. Attendees can register at the website below.

Virtual Medicare update and enrollment

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Trellis will host a virtual seminar to prepare attendees for annual Medicare enrollment. The class will update attendees on any changes made to Medicare over the past year. Attendees can register at the website below.

Virtual business workshop

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 1 to 2 p.m.

Keer Keer Creative will host a virtual workshop to teach attendees about how to sell products or services online using WordPress or eCommerce platform. Attendees can register at the website below.

Tags

Load comments