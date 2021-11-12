Puzzle competition
Saturday, Nov. 13, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Attendees will form teams of two or four people to complete a 550-piece puzzle in the fastest amount of time to win the prizes offered by the library. Registration is required for the in-person event at the library and can be done at the website below.
Building with bricks
Saturday, Nov. 13, 2 to 4 p.m.
The library will provide Legos for attendees ages 4-12 years old, to build and play with. Registration is recommended and can be done at the website below.
Virtual BINGO
Saturday, Nov. 13, 2 to 4 p.m.
Attendees can compete for prizes in BINGO on Zoom. Registration is required at the website below to receive printable, blank BINGO cards. The library will offer blank cards for participants to pick up if a printer is unavailable.
Archiving and metadata class
Monday, Nov. 15, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The library will host a virtual class to teach attendees about better organization practices for storing photos by using metadata. Registration is required at the website below.
Printmaking class
Wednesday, Nov. 17, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The library will host a class about the basics of printmaking. All materials will be provided, and attendees can take home their work from the in-person class. Registration is required at the website below.
Social media marketing class
Thursday, Nov. 18, 1 to 2 p.m.
Keer Keer Creative will host a virtual course to teach participants how to better use Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube and search engine optimization technology. Registration is required at the website below.
19955 N. Forest Road, Forest Lake
651-275-7300
