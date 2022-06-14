Attendees will create garden signs at the library to bring home when they are finished. All supplies will be provided. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at the website below.
Introduction to Qigong
Wednesday, June 15, 10 to 11 a.m.
Qigong is a mind-body exercise that highlights mindfulness techniques to help reduce stress and fatigue. Tai-Chi movements will be added into the practice, too. Participants should wear comfortable work-out clothing. Registration is not required.
Planting native species
Thursday, June 16, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Experts from the Comfort Lake-Forest Lake Watershed District will present a course on what the best native plant species to put on your property and how to manage invasive species. Attendees don’t need to live on the lake to participate. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at the website below.
Turf talk
Saturday, June 18, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Jack MacKenzie, a local turf expert and Minnesota water steward, will present a course about lawn management and answer questions attendees may have. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at the website below.
Intro to improv
Saturday, June 18, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
COMPAS teaching artist Jen Scott will lead an introduction to improvised theater acting. Participants will learn different exercises and basic improv concepts at the class. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at the website below.
