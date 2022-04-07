The Hardwood Creek Library will host an interactive classical music concert for children up to age 5 who are accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is required and can be done online at the website below.
Build with Bricks
Saturday, April 9, 2 to 4 p.m.
Children ages 4-12 are invited to play with Legos in the Hardwood Creek Library’s children’s area. No registration is required, but space may be limited.
Social media marketing class
Tuesday, April 12, 1 to 2 p.m.
Keer Keer Creative will host a virtual social media course to teach attendees about optimizing promotional resources on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube. Registration is required and can be done online at the website below.
Metal tooling course
Wednesday, April 13, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Artist Gustavo Boada will teach the virtual program about creating a silver foiled picture. Supplies will be provided, and participants will be contacted following registration to arrange a pickup. Attendees ages 11-18 must register online at the website below.
Criminal expungement course
Wednesday, April 13, 1 to 3 p.m.
A volunteer criminal attorney will help individuals seal their records. Attendees should bring the necessary forms and documents relating to their personal records to their appointment at the Hardwood Creek Library. No registration is required.
Movie make-and-take kits
Wednesday, April 13, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Hardwood Creek Library will offer movie make-and-take kits which will have all the supplies needed to create a moving illustration. The craft kit is recommended for children ages 6-12. Registration is not required, but supplies are limited.
