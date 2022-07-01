Build with bricks

Saturday, July 2, 2 to 4 p.m.

Children ages 4 to 12 are invited to play with Legos in the library’s children’s area. No registration is required, but space may be limited.

Baby storytime

Thursday, July 7, 10 to 10:30 a.m.

The storytime will feature singing, talking, reading, writing and playing. It is recommended for children ages newborn to 2 and their guardians. Registration is not required.

Family storytime

Thursday, July 7, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Weather permitting, family storytime for children ages newborn to 5 will meet outside for an engaging experience for different age groups. Registration is not required.

19955 N. Forest Road

Forest Lake

WashCoLib.org/Events

651-275-7300

