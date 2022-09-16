Ruffed grouse and spruce grouse hunting season will open Saturday, Sept. 17 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Woodcock hunting season begins the following weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24 and runs until Monday, Nov. 7. Sharp-tailed grouse in the east-central hunting zone of Minnesota remains closed, but the northwest sharp-tailed grouse region will open Saturday, Sept. 17 and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Daily limits are five ruffed & spruce grouse combined, five Hungarian partridges, three sharp-tailed grouse and three woodcocks.
More information like maps of permitted areas to hunt grouse, maintained walking trails for hunters in the regions and hunting safety to prepare for the grouse and woodcock season can be found online at dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/grouse.
Archery season
Minnesota’s archery deer season will open Saturday, Sept. 17. The DNR suggests hunters make plans for safety, understand regulations and steps that need to be taken to process their deer. It is the hunter’s responsibility to know the regulations of the permit area they hunt in.
The DNR will host an archery webinar from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 to teach participants how to have a more successful archery hunting season. A-1 Archery coach and Level 3 USA Archery coach Dana Keller will instruct the webinar.
