Ruffed grouse and spruce grouse hunting season will open Saturday, Sept. 17 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Woodcock hunting season begins the following weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24 and runs until Monday, Nov. 7. Sharp-tailed grouse in the east-central hunting zone of Minnesota remains closed, but the northwest sharp-tailed grouse region will open Saturday, Sept. 17 and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Daily limits are five ruffed & spruce grouse combined, five Hungarian partridges, three sharp-tailed grouse and three woodcocks.

