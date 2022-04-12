Travelers passing town often pulled off for good eats
Prior to 1927, the sign that hung over Schmidt’s beer tavern that was on the corner of Lake Street and West Broadway Avenue read Stille’s. During Memorial Day weekend that year, the sign was changed to Wally’s Cafe. It became the primary restaurant in Forest Lake for 66 years after it opened. Wally and Marie Fredrickson purchased the cafe, remodeled the inside of the tavern and added a brick exterior that remains the same today.
They initially served homestyle dinners for 50 cents. This included meat, mashed potatoes and gravy, a vegetable with a side of bread and butter. Salads weren’t served then. All food was made from scratch, including the soups and pies. There was a soda fountain that stretched along one side of the dining room. Fountain specials were served at the tables. Travelers on Highway 61 made Forest Lake the popular stop for good food and Wally’s was highly rated. In addition to the restaurant, Wally also had a Schmidt’s beer route.
In 1950, Wally sold the restaurant to the Simmonsons, followed by the Schroeders, the Holzshuhs and Wally Anderson. The next young owners, Steve Bervin and Terry Lee, changed the name to the Village Inn. Then Tom and Norma Anderson bought it and continued to carry on the tradition of good food originated by Wally and Marie Fredrickson.
Wagner’s Hamburger Shop
Since the freeway was built west of town, the change in traffic patterns drained off so much traffic that many businesses were affected financially, especially the downtown restaurants. However, before this time, on only Highway 61, the hamburger shop became a landmark to travelers for many years beginning in the early 1930s.
The original owners were a young couple, Doris and Dode Bradbury. They installed five high-backed wooden booths, a counter with stools and started serving hamburgers for a nickel. Coffee and pop also cost a nickel.
The hamburger shop quickly became a popular meeting and eating spot, especially for teenagers. Working at the shop for $1 a day was the first job for many of the locals. The Bradburys fixed a little room in the back and installed a piano so the kids could dance to popular music on the floor.
They later sold their business to Mr. Olson, who after a short while, turned it over to Frank and Eva Wagner. After that, it had been known both near and far as Wagner’s Hamburger Shop.
Frank and Eva
Frank made the decision to keep the hamburger shop open 24 hours a day, only closing on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and one week each year to redecorate.
There was a period of time when Forest Lake restaurants and bars had a Las Vegas atmosphere. Guests often heard the whir of slot machines with all of the excitement and noise when someone hit the jackpot. Among the slot machines were pinball machines with their flashing lights and bell-like sounds, a dice game called “14,” and another dice game called “Bing.” Many punchboards with strange sounding names such as “Charley Board,” paid out in cash and merchandise.
Indeed, it was a business stimulant for all. The Wagners had all of these machines until Governor Youngdahl outlawed gambling in Minnesota.
During World War II, the local boys left Forest Lake at a rapid pace, entering the different branches of service. Eva started collecting pictures of the boys, most of them in their respective uniforms, and put them in big frames to hang on the walls of the restaurant. The families of the servicemen greatly appreciated local recognition of their loved ones. At one time Eva corresponded with about 25 local boys who were off to war. The photos were later displayed at the Forest Lake American Legion.
Frank’s interests were in hunting and fishing. He became the first president of the Sportsman’s Club.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.