Gov. Tim Walz enacted a vaccine incentive program for the first 24,330 applicants, who apply from now until Sunday, Aug. 15, to receive a $100 reward. Eligible applicants must be 12 years or older and get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine after July 30 sending proof of their vaccination to the Minnesota Department of Health.

For more information, visit mn.gov/covid19/100.

