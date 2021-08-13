Gov. Tim Walz enacted a vaccine incentive program for the first 24,330 applicants, who apply from now until Sunday, Aug. 15, to receive a $100 reward. Eligible applicants must be 12 years or older and get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine after July 30 sending proof of their vaccination to the Minnesota Department of Health.
For more information, visit mn.gov/covid19/100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.