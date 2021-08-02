The National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota is offering a variety of free online support groups for people living with mental illness. The leaders of the support groups are trained facilitators aimed to equip individuals and families with the skills to cope and find strength in shared experiences. There are support groups for the African American, LGBTQ and BIPOC communities.
Visit namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups/ to access the full list of meetings.
