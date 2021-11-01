Aspen Dental will offer free dental care for veterans from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, in honor of Veteran’s Day. There are 12 participating Aspen Dental locations in the Twin Cities region, including the one in Forest Lake located at 1267 W Broadway Ave STE 400.

More information can be found about the day at healthymouthmovement.com.

