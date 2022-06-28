Washington County will host a foster care orientation from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20 for county residents who are interested in becoming licensed foster care providers.

Interested applicants must register by Wednesday, July 13, which can be done online at co.washington.mn.us/748/child-care-licensing or via email ComSvsCCLicensing@co.washington.mn.us.

