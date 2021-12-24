Washington County will host a virtual foster care informational meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6 through a Google Teams platform. The meeting is free, and there are options offered for potential foster care providers who can help children in need of a temporary place to live, teenagers and a respite program which allows families a break from caring for their children and teenagers for a few days.
Potential foster families with all members living in the household who are 13 years or older must pass state licensing requirements of an extensive background check. Additionally, prospective foster care takers need to provide a stable family atmosphere in adequate housing.
For more information call 651-430-8307 or email ComSvsCFCLicensing@co.washington.mn.us.
