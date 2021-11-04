10 years ago:
Forest Lake Fire and Rescue was called to extinguish a fire that burned the playground equipment at Bridle Pass Park, near Century Junior High School, at 2:30 a.m. on a Sunday morning. Fire Chief Gary Sigfrinius and Police Chief Rick Peterson estimated the damage of the playground to cost $33,000. The report said the rubber chips in the playground area engulfed the equipment and melted it down. Police offered a cash reward to find the vandals who set fire to the playground equipment. The following day, on Monday, the park board and public works director started planning clean up and replacement options.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Area High School theater department presented the classic musical “Guys and Dolls” for the fall musical production. The cast, crew and orchestra for the musical totaled about 50 students who had been practicing since the start of school in September. The musical is a story about the relationships between gamblers, showgirls and missionaries set in the late 1940s. The lead roles of Adelaide and Nathan Detroit were played by Erica Kachinske and Neil Peterson, respectively.
• • • •
The inaugural Forest Lake Big Sing featured more than 400 music students from across the district’s elementary and secondary schools, directed by the Forest Lake Vocal Music Department. The performance started with a collective “Star Spangled Banner,” followed by songs from the high school’s Concert and Cantorei Choir, but ended with “Seize the Day,” performed by everyone.
25 years ago:
Mickey Remitz, of Forest Lake, was one of the first 80 women to enlist in WAVES, the female branch of the Navy, when she was 21 years old, following the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during World War II. She told her story to a sixth grade class at Forest View Elementary School, prior to Veterans Day on Nov. 11. She told the class that the result of Pearl Harbor was that all eligible men ages 18 to mid-20s must sign up for the draft to fight in the war while many women worked in factories prior to the formation of women’s units in the Navy and Army because the war effort needed more manpower. However, she told the class that she wanted to do more than just factory work, so she became one of the first women to join WAVES, the Women Appointed for Volunteer Emergency Services. Remitz shipped out to boot camp on Oct. 12, 1942, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. However, at the time women were still not allowed overseas nor on ships, so she was stationed in an office and managed the records of 5,000 men and any emergencies that befell them.
• • • •
Forest View Elementary students Brittany Kruger, Paige Patchin, Luke Odegaard, David Tkach, Britta Lundberg, Grant Robinson, Curt Lawrence, Drew Pederson, Eric Larsen and Margo Taylor were nominated by teachers to be honored by “Partners in Pride,” a local effort between businesses and the school to recognize students for their contributions to the local community and school.
50 years ago:
The ladies of Faith Lutheran Church held their bazaar event, which was held every other year. The president of the Faith Lutheran Church Women was Melvin Linder. The event would bring the community together for the selling of goods like 50 apple pies from Irene Tolzmann, 50 aprons from Vern Thompson or 137 jars of snip candy from Mrs. Bender and Ruth Circle.
• • • •
Birchwood Nursing Home residents celebrated Halloween with a costume party in an event that featured a frightening walk, bobbing for apples and a game of truth or consequence.
• • • •
The new Forest Lake Senior High’s construction was set to be completed by Dec. 17, 1971, to allow students to resume classes after the Christmas holiday. Carl Sorensen, construction supervisor, said the plan for the new building was supposed to adhere to the new school design and fit the flexible concept for educational facilities. The building was 251,000 square feet and about 90% done according to Sorensen. Construction plans continued on schedule despite a 42-day strike by the concrete workers and water table problems at the facility that took place over the summer that threatened a timely finish to the project. However, the problems were ironed out, and Sorensen said that a project at that size lacked the number of issues that would typically hinder a construction timeline.
