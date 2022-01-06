10 years ago:
Linwood Township was planning to celebrate its centennial during the Linwood Family Fun Days celebration using the reference point of originating in 1912. However, the planning committee discovered the reference point was incorrect. Upon checking with the Anoka County Historical Society’s records, the committee discovered Linwood’s centennial was in 1971 because Linwood was distinguished as a town on Sept. 5, 1871. So Linwood looked to celebrate its sesquicentennial in the future.
• • • •
The Rangers hockey team played at its first Schwan Cup Silver Division at the Xcel Energy Center to compete against Breck. Breck won against the Rangers 5-1. Breck outshot the Ranger 19-9 in the first period and owned the final 16:33 of the third period when the Mustangs scored three goals.
• • • •
Adalyn Amber Shuey was the first baby born in the new year at Fairview Lake Medical Center in Wyoming. Her parents, Erik and Amber Shuey, of Pine City, expected her around Christmas time and said they never thought they’d have a New Year’s baby. Adalyn was born at 3:30 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
25 years ago:
The Rev. Alton Knutson, a retired Lutheran minister and Forest Lake resident, spent his winters in Mazatlan, Mexico, where he held Sunday services for congregations of tourists. He’d lead a 9 a.m. service at a large hotel, El Cid, and then an 11:30 a.m. service at Christo Redentor Church. He would lead the services in English because his Spanish was minimal. Many tourists came from the West Coast or Canada. This is not Knutson’s first time preaching in a foreign country. He spent 33 years of his life establishing churches in Japan before he retired. Eventually he and his wife discovered the World Mission Prayer League, which opened the door for them to travel to Nairobi, Kenya, on their first mission with the group. Following that first trip, they traveled to India, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong with the World Mission Prayer League.
• • • •
Leah Schwachtgen, an agriculture teacher at Forest Lake Senior High School, was chosen to attend the 48th annual National Vocational Agricultural Teachers Association Conference. More than 400 agricultural educators attended the conference in Cincinnati, Ohio. Attendees participated in professional development workshops, teaching improvement and technical agriculture.
50 years ago:
Ray Kasma was honored for the most creative light display for the third consecutive year from the Wyoming Christmas Lighting Contest, a contest sponsored by the Wyoming Police Department. Bob Myers placed second and Jim Anderson received a third-place award. Each of the three houses featured their own version of the Christmas Nativity scene in front of their houses.
• • • •
Sixth-grader Susan Daninger caught a crappie that weighed more than 2 pounds during her Christmas break from school. She was fishing near Willow Point Resort when she caught the catch of the day.
• • • •
All six school board members of the Forest Lake School District decided to attend the Minnesota School Boards Association state convention in early January. It was a three-day convention where more than 3,500 school board members from across the state attended. The board members were Vernon Boettcher, Joe Tessier, Loren Devine, Bernard Ashbach, James Broede and Quinton Peterson along with Superintendent L.T. Lechner. They heard talks from Minnesota Congressman Al Quie and the executive secretary of the American Association of School Administrators, Dr. Paul B. Salmon.
