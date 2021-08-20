Strawberry Center
The Forest Lake community at one time was quite an important berry center, known for its extensive strawberry and raspberry acreage.
The first large grower of strawberries was Walter T. Houle. He farmed at the Lamphrey Gun Club. In the 1950s, he joined with Norton Taylor in starting strawberry and raspberry fields in the village.
When the berries were ripe, over 100 pickers (school-aged children to adults) assembled under a large canvas tent to receive their own number and a berry carrier that held six quarry-size boxes made of paper-thin wood. The average wage pickers earned was 6 cents a box.
The berries were sent to St. Paul to the green grocers at Crocus Hill and Schocks. Small trucks and big semi-trucks picked up loads for North Dakota and Duluth. Berries were sold locally also. In July, the task of picking the ruby-red raspberries was delegated to the older pickers.
Ira and Marie Miles, growers
Ira and Marie Miles also raised acres of June berries west of Forest Lake. A friendly rivalry developed between the Miles and Taylors as they boasted about who had the largest crop. They each produced from 1,500 to 2,500 quarts a day.
Ira built a stand near the intersection of what used to be Kettle River Boulevard and Highway 23. Berries selling for three quarts for a $1 almost caused traffic jams.
Houle Berry Farm
Ted Houle and his father, Walter T. Houle, started a berry farm along Highway 61. Ted, convalescing from serious injuries suffered during World War II, invented a strawberry planter that was pulled by a tractor. The planter increased planting production to 3,000 plants in one hour; the old back-breaking, knee-bending chore produced 4,000 plants in a day.
The Houles had a berry stand along the highway. They also sold seasonal, homegrown vegetables until the frost was on the pumpkin.
Woodlund Mobile Home Park is on the fields that once grew prolific yields of berries and vegetables. The mobile home park is now owned by Summit Properties.
Johnston Truck Farming
Harry V. Johnston and his wife, Evelyn, bought 60 acres from the Banta estate in Forest Lake in 1951. The land was the rich soil of the peat bogs.
Harry, with previous experience in truck farming, planted radish seeds as his first crop in the spring. The radishes were excellent quality and earned him the name “Radish Johnston.”
The average crew of 10 school-aged children were hired for weeding carrot and green onion fields in addition to pulling radishes. In the fall of 1965, Howard Sargeant, a Chamber of Commerce member, organized a work-bee of volunteers to assist in harvesting a 10-acre carrot crop at Johnston’s farm. Johnston, due to a back injury, was unable to work and the field was ready for harvesting. Volunteers from town, in addition to regular workers, harvested 3,000 bushels of carrots in two days. The Johnston Farm, located just north of the Hitching Post Motel, was a vegetable farm for 17 years.
Turkey Industry
At one time our community had a prominent place in the turkey industry. There were 18 turkey farmers within a 15-mile radius. Ben Banta of the Wyoming area was one of the first growers in the area; he also was the first to sell his turkeys to markets in the cities. The following farmers at one time were in the production of turkeys: Clarence and Warren, Wendell West, Martin Houfer, John Saxe, and his son, Johnny, Muzzy Boehm, the Osterbauers, Louis Proulx, Lawrence Elwell, Phil and Dave Elwell, Ray Hauble and Tom Cockburn. Some growers raised turkeys for only a brief period. One exception were the Thurnbecks.
Thurnbecks
The Thurnbecks called themselves “grassroots turkey growers.” George and Clem, sons of John Thurnbeck, were the first turkey growers in the family starting in 1931 on the home farm. Larry Thurnbeck, the youngest son, was in the business from 1943 until 1968 near the Scandia area. The oldest son, Frank, was a turkey grower near Wyoming from 1945 until 1969.
Raising turkeys is a high risk venture, as farmers suffer casualties of nature. Thousands of birds were lost in blizzards, the drought years drove up prices of feed, and low-flying airplanes could panic a whole flock.
Through the years, the Thurnbecks gained state and national prominence in various organizations. The late Clem Thurnbeck served as vice president and president of the Minnesota Turkey Federation in 1960.
Gift for President Truman
Clem Thurnbeck flew to Washington, D.C., with other state officials to present President Truman with two Thanksgiving turkeys. President Truman personally accepted the gifts and made this an unforgettable experience for the delegation.
George’s son, Darrell, grew up in the business, and at one time raised as many as 200,000 turkeys in a year.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.