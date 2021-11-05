Elsie Vogel
History Columnist
The story of World War II and the Forest Lake area people who participated in a story of such magnitude is difficult to tell in one story. Those who served our country were taken from one environment under orders and were sent to defend our country in war. Before they returned home years later, they experienced acts of bravery, compassion, humor, daring and patriotism.
Forest Lake servicemen and women were stationed in all parts of the world, even on islands in the Pacific that not many had ever heard of before. Some endured the freezing temperature of Iceland, and some walked on the hot sands of the African deserts. Never in the history of a war was there a greater concentration of men than those training in England, when Dwight Eisenhower planned the invasion of Europe.
1940
The year was 1939, and once again war brewed in Europe. In one short year, starting on Sept. 1, Nazi Germany, under Adolf Hitler, invaded Poland, Denmark, Norway, Holland, Belgium and Luxembourg. Great Britain and France kept their pledge to defend Poland, but on June 4, 1940, the Germans drove the British out of Europe from Dunkirk. On June 10, Italy, under dictator Benito Mussolini, declared war on Britain and France; France fell four days later.
These events prompted an era of readiness in America by implementing the Selective Service Act of 1940 and the Lend-Lease Act of 1941. Forest Lake men between the ages of 18-45 began registering for the draft.
Traffic increased dramatically on Highway 8 as men and women went to work at the New Brighton Arms Plant, Honeywell and Northern Pump. A few local plants produced war material to be sent to our allies. DiPonties of Forest Lake became involved in the production of gliders. Winnicks Scrap Iron business made a major contribution to the war effort by salvaging material to be used in making necessary military hardware.
Pearl Harbor
On Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor, inflicting terrible losses on our naval vessels and personnel. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt called it a “date which will live in infamy.” Congress declared war on Japan the following day and against Germany and Italy on Dec. 11. These declarations of war changed the lives of our fighting men and civilians.
Women go to war
Some Forest Lake women also joined the military. Doris Boehm and Catherine Heisler joined the WACS (Women Army Corps). Gertrude Moen and Margorie Taylor joined the SPARS (Coast Guard), and Dee Kunshier and Eileen Miller became WAVES, as did resident Mickey Remitz. Stella Songstad joined the Woman’s Reserve of the U.S. Marine Corps. Mary Broadbent and Helen Koester were Army nurses and Violet Glyer served as an Army/Air Force nurse.
Home front
This was a period of saying tearful goodbyes to husbands, sons and boyfriends. There were many couples married near military bases without family nearby.
Doing your part for the war effort became a way of life for civilians, as shortages appeared and rationing began. Ration books were needed to purchase sugar, coffee, meat, butter, canned goods and shoes. The women turned fat and bacon grease into our local meat markets, since fat was used to make ammunition.
Cars had “A,” “B” and “C” stickers on their windshields, indicating their gas ration status.
Forest Lake businessmen took time to help the farmers with their harvest because there was a shortage of farm help.
Victory in Europe celebrations
V-E Day, came as relief to know that one part of the two-front war was over. It was a joyous occasion with singing, parties and church services. Even though some of the men were coming home, the underlying thought was finishing the other war in the Pacific.
Japanese tactics in Solomons
Ted J. Houle, a paratrooper in the U.S. Marines Corps, was with the battalion that assaulted the Island of Gavutu while under heavy enemy fire. It was fighting with machine guns, bayonets and grenades.
As Ted rushed a gun emplacement, an enemy soldier dove into a hole that went down into an ammunition supply dump. Suddenly, there was a huge blast, the force of which threw Ted about 85 feet through the air and into the side of a metal building. Ted suffered flash burns on his eyes and the blast deafened him. In time, Ted recovered his eyesight and most of his hearing. He was awarded the Silver Star for “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action, saving men in his battalion.”
Pilots such as Air Force Capt. Ray Tolzmann, a B-29 Bomber pilot with 36 missions to his credit, flew missions over countries they only remembered from geography class. The late Marine Capt. Bud Nygren ferried equipment and wounded men in huge air transports. It took men like Staff Sgt. Mike Daninger, a B-24 mechanic, to keep the planes flying in the China-Burma-India area.
End of World War II
When the Japanese surrendered unconditionally on Aug. 15, 1945, at home sirens wailed, church bells rang, whistles blew and the radios blared. The people of Forest Lake were caught up in the joy and relief of the announcement that the long war was over. They gathered in churches, restaurants and bars; they milled around uptown hugging each other, talking, dancing and crying. The victory over Japan would be known as V-J Day.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
