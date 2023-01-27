“I couldn’t believe what my eyes were seeing because I thought, ‘Oh, that says Forest Lake football on it.’ And then as I got closer, I was like ‘Holy cow, that’s maroon and gold,’” said Forest Lake native Joe Corbett.

Corbett and his family stumbled upon a Forest Lake football sweatshirt at the 2nd Street Use Shop, a high-end, second-hand clothing and boutique store, in Tokyo, Japan – that sells used garments from brands like Gucci and Ralph Lauren.

