“I couldn’t believe what my eyes were seeing because I thought, ‘Oh, that says Forest Lake football on it.’ And then as I got closer, I was like ‘Holy cow, that’s maroon and gold,’” said Forest Lake native Joe Corbett.
Corbett and his family stumbled upon a Forest Lake football sweatshirt at the 2nd Street Use Shop, a high-end, second-hand clothing and boutique store, in Tokyo, Japan – that sells used garments from brands like Gucci and Ralph Lauren.
Corbett, son of Mick and Jeanne Corbett, took a trip to Japan with his wife and two sons over their Christmas break to visit his mother- and father-in-law who live in Japan.
They went shopping in a “cool” neighborhood of Tokyo called Shibuya, according to Corbett.
“It’s where you go to be seen and to see, and to go clothes shopping and to be cool and hip and all that sort of thing,” Corbett explained.
They didn’t buy the sweatshirt priced at 4,900 Japanese Yen, which equates to around $35 in Unites States currency. Instead he took photos and laughed about the odds of this event.
“I was just in total disbelief, and we were celebrating for about 45 minutes to one hour, just ‘Oh my gosh.’ Taking pictures of it,” Corbett added.
Despite their excitement about finding the sweatshirt, they don’t have any theories of how the it could have turned up almost 6,000 miles away from Forest Lake.
“The sales people were kind of busy ... and so we didn’t chat with anybody about it,” he said.
What added to the Corbetts’ curiosity of this happening; there was no National Football League or National Basketball Association clothing in the store.
After seeing the sweatshirt, Corbett plans to donate his Forest Lake swim team warm up outfit that he wore in high school to a clothing store in Japan next time he travels to visit.
“It doesn’t fit me anymore, so why not?” he said.
He’s hoping to be even luckier to see the person who bought the sweatshirt the next time he visits Japan.
“The next time I go to Tokyo, I’m going to look for somebody who’s wearing it,” Corbett said.
