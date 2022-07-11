For more than 60 years, posters urging residents to celebrate the Fourth of July in Forest Lake have appeared on telephone poles and store windows as early as June 15.
The biggest, yearly, crowd-drawing event in Forest Lake’s history sponsored by the American Legion Post 225 and its Auxiliary spans many years.
Sounds of the Fourth of July
In years past, on the day before the Fourth, almost all of the merchants and restaurants owners built stands or booths decorated with bunting or red, white and blue crepe paper in front of their businesses.
What did they sell? They offered the biggest supply of cap guns and caps, little firecrackers all strung together, big red firecrackers, sparklers for the chicken-hearted children, Minnesota Salutes, Roman candles, torpedoes, sky rockets and the unforgettable round, red-shaped disks called “Red Devils.”
Restaurant booths had fireworks, too, but in anticipation of the crowds the next day, they also prepared big wash tubs or coolers filled with ice, beer and pop. Some places moved extra ice cream coolers outside and sold cones and candy.
Some years the churches had stands and sold sandwiches, homemade pies and coffee, Several places ran popcorn machines on the street. One place that always smelled so good was the good stand behind Wally’s Cafe. The cooks fried hamburgers and hot dogs on a big grill outside.
Step right up, folks!
If you were old enough to work, getting a job for the Fourth was almost a status symbol. Workers put in 12 to 15 hours a day and made $1 to $2 for an average day’s wage.
The brochure, “Presenting Independence Day in Forest Lake, 1928,” gives a description of the event during this period. John Cusick was the Forest Lake mayor and Nels Klolser was the chief of police.
Ray Holl commanded American Legion Post 225 and Mrs. Holl was president of the Auxiliary. Parade chairman Fred Williams officially started the parade at 10 a.m. Entries won $15 first prize and $5 second prize for the different categories of floats.
That year right after the parade, everybody went to the beach picnic grounds, assembling around the speakers’ platform to listen to the political speech of Julius Schmahl, state treasurer.
At 1 p.m. chairman Joe Morley started races for children and adults. The winner of the “Fat Man’s Race” (those 200 pounds or more) won a box of cigars and a can of pork and beans. A women’s Rooster Race received the rooster as a prize. Sack races, three-legged races, wheelbarrow and bicycle races were offered to the children.
The tug-of-war drew a crowd for the event, with 12 men on each side ready to compete. The winning team won a box of cigars. Baseball teams played at 3 p.m. The teams that year were St. Paul Markets versus Forest Lake. This big game was played on the baseball field west of the depot.
While some watched the game, others danced at the pavilion from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and again in the evening from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., with music by the seven-piece Harmony Bears band.
During this time, many golfers from the city spent the day on the course at the Forest Lake Country Club.
The Forest Theater ran movies in the afternoon and evening.
Fireworks
Then, as now, the fireworks drew people like a moth to a flame. Ervin Trueblood was chairman of the fireworks in 1928. The advertisement told of the 23 monstrous and spectacular fireworks that would be displayed.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
