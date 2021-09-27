The Forest Lake Lion’s Club awarded ten graduating seniors $1,000 each for academic achievement and leadership.
The Community Service Scholarship winners are Amanda Hanowski, Abigail Jones, Johanna Livermore, Ava McCarver, Jacob Orthaus, Emma Peterson, Ella Stewart, Vincent Tarlizzo, Nathan Werner and Madelyn Zak.
