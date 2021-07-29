The Forest Lake High School graduates from 1976 are hosting a reunion at Vanelli’s by the Lake from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. Attendees will pay $10 for admission prior to Aug. 1, or admission will be $15 at the door to enjoy appetizers, pizza and a cash bar.

To RSVP, email forestlake76@gmail.com with your address, and how many people will attend in your group.

