The Forest Lake Area Schools Transportation Department will host a bus driver job fair and open house from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 207 6th Ave. NW. Attendees will learn about the qualifications needed to become a bus driver for the district, compensation and benefits for drivers. Job applications will be available at the open house for attendees who want to apply.
