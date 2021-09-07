The Anoka County Parks Department will sell firewood from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept 25, at the Anoka County Parks Maintenance Facility. The firewood will be sold at $90 per cord with a three cord limit per person.

Pre-payment and registration is required by calling 763-324-3300 or visit anokacountyparks.com.

