The education system is very different today than when it was the one-room schools in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Computers, iPads and the internet – these take education into another world. Across the decades, though, it is the teachers that make the impression and help the learning for the students. One of the long-term teachers in the region’s rural schools in Washington County was Amos Hill.
Hill was born Oct. 24, 1848, and came to Stillwater in May 1856 with his parents, John and Phyndia, and eventually traveled to Arcola, where they settled to live. His father engaged with Martin Mower as millwright in the sawmill there. Amos’ father died the following year, but the family continued living in Arcola.
At age 18, Amos enlisted in Company F, 45th Iowa Infantry and fought in the Civil War. The 45th Iowa Infantry was organized in Keokuk, Iowa, and mustered in for 100 days of federal service on May 25, 1864, as part of a plan to raise short-term regiments for service as rear area garrison duty to release veteran troops for Sherman’s Atlanta Campaign. The 45th Iowa garrisoned strategic points on the Memphis & Charleston Railroad. The regiment was mustered out of Keokuk on Sept. 15, 1864.
Upon his return to Minnesota, he began his teaching career in the rural schools of Washington County. For the next 25 years, Hill would teach at several rural schools, including the Forest Lake School, Arcola School, Hay Lake School and the Lyman School. In 1890, he donated an American flag to the Lyman School.
In 1898, while teaching at Hay Lake School, Washington County Superintendent of Schools John Q. Mackintosh said of Hill: “He has seen county superintendents come and go; several generations of children have grown to manhood and womanhood and many of the children of his former pupils are now attending this school. Familiarity called Amos by pupil and parent alike, he will long be remembered by those who have made his acquaintance.”
Hill retired from teaching and moved in with W.G. Heifort on the Heifort farm just north of Stillwater. He would work delivering milk and cream for Heifort Dairy. Amos would also be active in the George Crook Post No. 69 of the Grand Army of the Republic and attended several GAR National Conventions in the early part of the 20th century.
In early June 1915, Amos suffered a stroke. He was unable to speak and his condition continued to worsen. He fell unconscious and a few days later, on June 12 Amos Hill died. He was buried in Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater.
The Stillwater Gazette, upon learning of Hill’s death, commented that “Hill was a kindly, loveable personality; he had many friends in Washington County who will regret his passing and who will remember him as a good citizen, a brave soldier and a gentleman.”
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
