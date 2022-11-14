History 1110.JPG

Amos Hill was a teacher in the rural schools of Washington County. He began teaching upon his return to Minnesota from his duty in the Civil War.

 Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society

The education system is very different today than when it was the one-room schools in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Computers, iPads and the internet – these take education into another world. Across the decades, though, it is the teachers that make the impression and help the learning for the students. One of the long-term teachers in the region’s rural schools in Washington County was Amos Hill.

Hill was born Oct. 24, 1848, and came to Stillwater in May 1856 with his parents, John and Phyndia, and eventually traveled to Arcola, where they settled to live. His father engaged with Martin Mower as millwright in the sawmill there. Amos’ father died the following year, but the family continued living in Arcola.

