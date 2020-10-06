The East Central Regional Library recently added 10 new Play and Learn kits thanks to a donation from Midco Foundation. It has also added a new type of kit called “Active Living” kits. These were made available thanks to the Chisago County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership Grant.
The new Play and Learn kits include a magnetic sequencing, word, and sorting game, vocabulary games, counting cones, counting cars, Magna-tiles, letter learning leaves, alphabet beads, and comparing games.
These Play and Learn kits are geared for ages three and up and offer children an avenue to practice their logical thinking and problem solving to mention a few.
For more information on the new kits or to see the full list of what is now available visit the East Central Regional Library or go to ecrlib.org.
