history0825.JPG

Noyes was the first clerk on the school board of the Alm School.

 Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society

There are many people who claim the title of “pioneer” of Forest Lake, but there are only a handful that laid the foundation for the community. Augustus P. Noyes might have arrived a bit later than the other pioneers, but his influence made the Forest Lake community what it is today.

He was born in Black Rock, New York – which is now part of Buffalo – on June 27, 1825. He came to Wisconsin in 1847 and settled in Waushara County. Five years later, he was elected clerk of the board of supervisors of the county, an office that corresponded to the county auditor, and was reelected in 1854-56.

