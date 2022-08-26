There are many people who claim the title of “pioneer” of Forest Lake, but there are only a handful that laid the foundation for the community. Augustus P. Noyes might have arrived a bit later than the other pioneers, but his influence made the Forest Lake community what it is today.
He was born in Black Rock, New York – which is now part of Buffalo – on June 27, 1825. He came to Wisconsin in 1847 and settled in Waushara County. Five years later, he was elected clerk of the board of supervisors of the county, an office that corresponded to the county auditor, and was reelected in 1854-56.
When the call came for volunteers to fight in the Civil War, Noyes enlisted as a private in Company H, 13th Wisconsin and was made first sergeant. On March, 9, 1864, he was commissioned first lieutenant of Company B, 16th Wisconsin Infantry.
Noyes was immediately ordered to take the 170 new recruits and deliver them to the different regiments serving at Vicksburg. He was then ordered to Cairo, Illinois, to join the regiment from which point they were sent to Cliffton, Tennessee; Huntsville, Alabama; and then Rome, Georgia, where he joined Sherman’s army at Kennesaw Mountain where they marched to the sea.
At Savannah, Lt. Noyes was made commissary of muster, Third Division, 17th Army Corps, and mustered out of the division at Louisville, Kentucky, on July 26, 1865.
After the war, he moved to Minnesota, and in 1867, he was appointed railway mail clerk on the Minneapolis and St. Paul railroad on the route between St. Paul and Prairie du Chien, a position he served for 13 years. Upon his resignation, he moved to Forest Lake.
In 1892, he was elected a member of the Minnesota Legislature to represent the northern portion of Washington County. He received 696 votes, more than John McCarthy’s 672 votes. Noyes would also be appointed postmaster for two terms.
He was the inspector of elections in 1893 when the question of incorporation came through the community. Noyes was directed by Washington County to post three copies of the petition to incorporate in five of the most public places. The document stated that the election would be held at J.L. Simmons store at 9 a.m. on July 10, 1893. The copies were posted on the front door of the Town Hall, A.J. Hendrickson Blacksmith shop, Marsh Hotel, the U.S. post office, and inside the saloon of C.V. Smith. The polls opened that day at 9 a.m. there were 36 votes cast as Noyes acted as one of the election inspectors. It was a unanimous decision and Forest Lake became an incorporated village.
He was also interested in schools for the youth of the area. Noyes was the first clerk on the school board for District 67, the Alm School, when it was organized in 1885. When he moved out of that area, he became associated with the school in District 56 of Forest Lake and was clerk on that board for several terms.
Noyes married Mrs. Lavina Walker in August of 1888. He would later be elected several times to the position of justice of the peace in Forest Lake and also served in other capacities in the village and Forest Lake Township.
When the congregation he worshiped with outgrew meeting at area rural schools and parishioners’ homes, Noyes donated two lots on the corner of Second Street NW and Third Street NW for a church to be constructed.
Even though Noyes had retired from working, he never stopped working for the betterment of the Forest Lake community. He continued to do so well into his 90s, and he would be proud of Forest Lake today.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
