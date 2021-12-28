The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a driver discount refresher course for attendees who are older than 55 from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. This class is available as a refresher course for individuals who have taken the eight-hour required course beforehand.

In order to take the four-hour refresher class a per-requisite course is offered online at driverdiscountprogram.com/home or in person 5 to 9 p.m. on both Wednesday, Jan. 12 and Thursday, Jan. 14 at the Hastings Senior Center located at 310 River St., Hastings. The eight-hour course is $28 and the four-hour course is $24.

The four-hour refresher course needs to be completed every three years for drivers to maintain their 10% discount on auto insurance. Upon completion of either course, attendees should submit their class certificate to their insurance company to ensure the discount is utilized.

