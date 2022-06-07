In January 1932, Dr. George Ruggles opened his first office upstairs of the former Finnegan Hotel on Lake Street.
Forest Lake needed another doctor in addition to J.A. Poirier and C.N. Niles, since the population was growing. Country doctors making house calls in all kinds of weather, usually with horse-drawn sleighs in the winter, but many of Ruggles patients were surprised to see him arrive after a snowstorm while walking on snowshoes.
Medical care at gunpoint
The prohibition and gangster era of the 1930s was a time of whiskey running and “gangland shoot-outs.” One night the notorious “Ma Barker Gang” came to the Ruggles’ home and forced him at gunpoint to accompany them to his office. With a gun pointed at him, Ruggles removed a bullet from the shoulder of one of the gangsters. They paid him well, but threatened him to remain silent.
Army doctor
When America went to war, doctors were drafted. Ruggles was no exception. He was inducted into the Army in 1942. With Ruggles off to war, Poirier and Niles were the only doctors in Forest Lake to care for the locals. Many residents recalled the strep throat outbreak that swept through the town during the winter of 1942.
Ruggles spent his wartime service in the Pacific. After his discharge in December 1945, he returned to Forest Lake to start his medical practice once again. After the war, he found that he had to cope with the problem of admitting patients to city hospitals, since he was not on the city staff.
As his frustration increased, he decided on a tremendous new undertaking: to start his own hospital in Forest Lake.
A new hospital
Charlie Beard owned a big two-story house on the south shore of the lake – the kind of house Ruggles had in mind to remodel into a hospital. Ruggles bought the house, and the Forest Lake Clinic Hospital became a reality.
The hospital opened in February 1948. As you entered, you found yourself in a tastefully-decorated lounge with a stone fireplace. There were two large patient rooms with windows facing the lake, each room contained four beds. A well-equipped emergency room also was located on this floor.
The second floor was the obstetric floor with a labor room and a delivery room. Mothers, resting after their deliveries could enjoy the ever-changing lake scene from the windows. There were two large rooms, each with four beds. There was also one private room. Meanwhile, in the nursery containing six cribs, the nurses fed, burped, rocked and cradled the new arrivals.
Nurse Beulah Tolzmann recalled an unforgettable night on the obstetrics floor on Feb. 18, 1949, when five babies were born. In addition to the babies already there, the nursery was soon overflowing with babies. The staff improvised and used dresser drawers and boxes for the new arrivals.
There were 366 babies born in the first year the hospital was open. Ruggles delivered more than 5,000 babies during his practice and never lost a mother to death through birthing complications.
Not long after the hospital opened, Forest Lake and surrounding towns realized the importance of this institution. With the onset of speeding cars and trucks on the busy roads and highways, came many accidents resulting in medical assistance.
Prompt arrival of Ruggles’ ambulance and the immediate emergency care available at the hospital saved many lives. Hospital costs during this time were about $10 a day, and nursery beds were $3.50.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
