The Department of Natural Resources will accept feedback from Minnesota residents about the state’s gray wolf management plan as the grey wolf returned to the threatened species list.

Overall, a DNR survey yielded positive responses in regard in preserving the wolf population, which is why they are seeking more feedback.

There will be an informational webinar at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at tinyurl.com/vnf8uw3d.

More information and public comments can be made online at mndnr.gov/wolves by 4:30 p.m. on Monday Aug. 8.

