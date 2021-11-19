The Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications from Minnesota residents to fill five open positions on the 15-person Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee. A committee member’s term in this position is three years long. Applicants should apply online at survey.mn.gov/s.asp?k=163372166823, before the deadline on Wednesday Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m.
The committee partners with the DNR to address aquatic invasive species like zebra mussels and Eurasian watermilfoil. Members provide advice and perspectives to the DNR regarding research, funding and communication strategies.
The committee meets eight times a year, either virtually or in central Minnesota at a location determined by the DNR.
