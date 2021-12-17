The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds Minnesotans about the dangers of ice on lakes and ponds as it begins to form due to cold temperatures. Ice thickness varies from spot to spot at this time of year. The DNR suggests parents talk with their children about the potential dangers of not fully frozen lakes or ponds.
The DNR provides these safety guidelines for individuals to minimize risks:
- Wear a life jacket if not in a vehicle.
- Carry ice picks, rope ice chisel and tape measure.
- Check ice thickness regularly.
- Bring a cell phone.
- Don’t go out alone.
- Research conditions prior to going out.
The DNR provided measurements of ice thickness to perform certain activities safely as 4 inches thick for ice fishing or activites on foot, 5 to 7 inches thick for snowmobiles, 8 to 12 inches thick for cars or a small pickup and 12 to 15 inches for a medium truck.
