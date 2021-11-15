The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced how hunters should prepare for the 2021 deer hunting season. The following steps should be taken:
• Buying correct licensing and permits is necessary for hunters following the firearm opener.
• Hunters should get their deer tested if in an area with chronic wasting disease.
• Learn the regulations in the hunting area including how to register a deer.
• Contact meat processor beforehand to ensure they are accepting whole deer from hunters this year.
The deer hunting season runs from now until its designated time based on weapon, which can be found online at dnr. state.mn.us/hunting/seasons.
Wildlife observations
Deer hunters in Minnesota can take an online questionnaire following a hunt to record the wildlife observed until Saturday, Jan. 15. Observations can be logged at dnr.state.mn.us/mammals/deer/management/deer-hunter-field-log.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.