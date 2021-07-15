Deer hunt at Camp Ripley announced
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting weekly webinars every Wednesday starting July 14 as part of their Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series. Attendees will learn about hunting, fishing, firearms and the outdoors along with information for upcoming seasons and events.
Hunters interested in the three-day archery deer hunt at Camp Ripley Friday through Sunday, Oct. 29-31, need to register for the event by Friday, Aug. 20 with the application code 668. There are 2,500 permits available for attendees with a valid archery license to bag two deer at the annual event this year.
More information can be found at dnr.state.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.