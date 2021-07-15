Deer hunt at Camp Ripley announced

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting weekly webinars every Wednesday starting July 14 as part of their Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series. Attendees will learn about hunting, fishing, firearms and the outdoors along with information for upcoming seasons and events.

Hunters interested in the three-day archery deer hunt at Camp Ripley Friday through Sunday, Oct. 29-31, need to register for the event by Friday, Aug. 20 with the application code 668. There are 2,500 permits available for attendees with a valid archery license to bag two deer at the annual event this year. 

More information can be found at dnr.state.mn.us.

