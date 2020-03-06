I promise I’m not some complete Disney fanatic, even though it has worked out that my most recent Staff Pick, this Staff Pick, and the film review above this all happen to be Disney related. I’m more usually in the habit of recommending books or TV shows, but this week, I want to do something different. In honor of our recently departed (for a board game company, not for the hereafter) news editor Ryan Howard, I will be recommending a tabletop strategy game, Disney’s Villainous.
It’s not exactly a board game in the usual sense (each player has their own little board representing the villain’s “realm” with different locations from the movie), and there’s a lot of card drawing and strategy, but the depth of Villainous makes it something you can play again and again. Each player takes on the role of a famous villain from a Disney movie – Scar from “The Lion King,” Jafar from “Aladdin,” Hades from “Hercules,” etc. – and attempts to attain a character-specific goal based on the plot of the movie the villain comes from. Jafar tries to hypnotize and capture the Genie, Hades tries to guide his Titan followers to invade Mount Olympus, Prince John from “Robin Hood” has to obtain a high level of in-game wealth through theft and taxation, etc.
Players move their villain to different locations in their realm, which allows them to perform certain actions, most of which are performed by drawing and playing cards from an Action deck. Action cards allow villains to use a skill or call up allies (like Scar’s hyena henchmen or Jafar’s palace guards) to fight enemies represented by the “good guys” from the villain’s film. Since each villain plays differently, the replay value is high. Some villains, like Jafar or Maleficent “Sleeping Beauty,” have “magic” abilities that allow them to do things like look through their card pile to find a strategic skill or ally card, while others like Prince John are more detached, relying on strategic use of henchmen to do their dirty work.
Many villains have card-types that are specific to them: The Evil Queen from “Snow White” can use ingredient cards to create magic potions that give her additional powers or harm her enemies, while Captain Hook from “Peter Pan”can build up his ship by adding more cannons and so forth, giving more firepower to his attacks against Tinkerbell and the Lost Boys. You really can’t experience the full depth of the game without playing as all 12 possible villains multiple times.
Each villain also comes with a Fate deck, which is where the true interpersonal evil comes in. Whereas players use their own action cards for their own benefit, players use other villain’s Fate cards to their detriment. In the fate deck are the good guys that fight the villain and various effects, powers, traps and other things that hinder the villain’s progress toward their game goal, by increasing the strength of good guys, weakening the villain’s allies or closing off parts of the realm. Thus, not only is each player playing their own game in their own realm, aiming for their villain’s specific goal, but they’re also watching the progress of the other players in order to most strategically use fate cards to prevent them from attaining their own goal. All of this evil fun is played with the backdrop of beautiful Disney art on the cards, the realm boards, and so forth. The game looks good while being fun to play.
Currently, there is one base game box with six villains and two expansion boxes with three villains each. It only took me playing the base box one time to inspire me to go buy both expansion boxes, but since each villain plays in their own distinct realm, you can actually buy the expansion boxes without owning the base box and still play the game. The larger base box gives you Captain Hook, Jafar, Prince John, Maleficent, the Queen of Hearts from “Alice in Wonderland” and Ursula from “The Little Mermaid.” The expansion box “Evil Comes Prepared” comes with Scar, Yzma from “The Emperor’s New Groove” and Ratigan from “The Great Mouse Detective,” while the expansion box “Wicked to the Core” comes with Hades, the Evil Queen and Dr. Facilier from “The Princess and the Frog.” The popularity of the game – and of a few recent Disney films that “retell” a classic story from the villain’s perspective – means that there will probably be more boxes to come. Play as your favorite bad guy or bad girl first, but then branch out and try the game from another villain’s perspective, using their specific abilities and strategies. The game, like Disney movies themselves, will never get old.
