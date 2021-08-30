As deer hunting season draws closer, with the archery opener on Saturday, Sept. 18, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources updated deer bag limit names. The new name changes include: “lottery” to “antlerless permit lottery,” “hunter choice” to “either-sex,” “managed” to “two-deer limit,” “intensive” to “three-deer limit” and “unlimited antlerless” to “five-deer limit.”

For more information visit, dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/deer.

