The Minnesota Department of Health announced two more semi-permanent COVID-19 saliva testing sites in Lino Lakes and Minneapolis, in addition to Bloomington and St. Paul. The Lino Lakes testing site is located at the former YMCA, 7690 Village Dr., which is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday-Thursday starting Monday, Sept. 13.
Tests are free, walk-in testing is available and results will be given to patients between 48 to 72 hours after the saliva test is received.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.