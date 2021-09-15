The Minnesota Department of Health announced two more semi-permanent COVID-19 saliva testing sites in Lino Lakes and Minneapolis, in addition to Bloomington and St. Paul. The Lino Lakes testing site is located at the former YMCA, 7690 Village Dr., which is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday-Thursday starting Monday, Sept. 13.

Tests are free, walk-in testing is available and results will be given to patients between 48 to 72 hours after the saliva test is received.

Tags

Load comments